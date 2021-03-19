Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $16.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price upped by Truist from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.52.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

NYSE CCL opened at $28.27 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.