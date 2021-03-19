carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.10

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and traded as low as $28.48. carsales.com shares last traded at $28.48, with a volume of 836 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64.

About carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

