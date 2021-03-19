Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,508,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period.

VOE stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,435. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.43 and a 200-day moving average of $115.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $138.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

