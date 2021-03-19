Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded down $8.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $715.06. 2,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,262. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.28 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $713.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $669.88.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.