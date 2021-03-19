Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $706,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in CME Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in CME Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 84,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,946,990. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded down $3.84 on Friday, reaching $201.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,983. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $216.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.25.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

