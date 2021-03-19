Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 334.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 94,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,212,000 after purchasing an additional 72,527 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

NYSE ITW traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.