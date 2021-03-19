Chromia (CHR) Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000679 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $172.02 million and $83.20 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00051494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.78 or 0.00630745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00069222 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00024274 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00034546 BTC.

Chromia Profile

CHR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,797,324 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.