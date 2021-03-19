Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $93.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Citi Trends stock opened at $90.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.26 million, a P/E ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 1.64. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $95.47.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Citi Trends by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Citi Trends by 498.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

