Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $5.90 Million in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 67,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,000. iShares Asia 50 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,280,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.31. 4,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,329. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.89. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.