Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $5.90 Million in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 67,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,000. iShares Asia 50 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,280,000.

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.31. 4,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,329. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.89. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $102.50.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit