CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $405.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will report sales of $405.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $384.36 million and the highest is $439.00 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $416.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNX. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

CNX traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.00. 10,238,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,179. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.