Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AON by 4,280.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 649,143 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AON by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,136,000 after purchasing an additional 357,873 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,505,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AON by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,999,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in AON by 7,161,633.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after acquiring an additional 214,849 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.15.

NYSE AON opened at $224.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.22. Aon Plc has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $235.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. AON’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

