Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 572 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 249,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPC opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

