Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Earns “OUTPERFORM” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$1.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Crew Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.37.

TSE:CR opened at C$1.09 on Monday. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$164.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.60.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,614,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,699,451. Also, Director John Albert Brussa bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,457,319 shares in the company, valued at C$932,684.16. Insiders acquired a total of 145,000 shares of company stock worth $93,350 over the last three months.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

