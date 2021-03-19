Critical Analysis: Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) versus First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Mining has a beta of -1.57, meaning that its share price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Franklin Mining and First Majestic Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Majestic Silver $363.94 million 10.40 -$40.47 million $0.04 425.00

Franklin Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Majestic Silver.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.0% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Mining and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A First Majestic Silver -14.98% 1.96% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Franklin Mining and First Majestic Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A First Majestic Silver 0 5 1 0 2.17

First Majestic Silver has a consensus price target of $10.56, indicating a potential downside of 37.87%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats Franklin Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Mining Company Profile

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares. It also holds interest in the Springpole project, a gold and silver project covering an area of approximately 41,943 hectares in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

