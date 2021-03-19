Critical Comparison: Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) and Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) and Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Yum China and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China 6.33% 16.35% 7.65% Fiesta Restaurant Group -5.68% -3.24% -0.82%

This table compares Yum China and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China $8.78 billion 2.90 $713.00 million $1.88 32.21 Fiesta Restaurant Group $660.94 million 0.62 -$84.39 million $0.35 44.80

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than Fiesta Restaurant Group. Yum China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiesta Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Yum China shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Yum China shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Yum China has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiesta Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Yum China and Fiesta Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China 0 2 6 1 2.89 Fiesta Restaurant Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Yum China presently has a consensus price target of $57.68, indicating a potential downside of 4.75%. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.71%. Given Yum China’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yum China is more favorable than Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Summary

Yum China beats Fiesta Restaurant Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories. The company also provides online food delivery services. It operates franchise restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Little Sheep, East Dawning, and COFFii & JOY names. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 10,506 restaurants in approximately 1,500 cities. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has strategic agreements with China Petrochemical Corporation and with China National Petroleum Corporation to collaborate on the development of franchise restaurants at gas stations. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand. As of December 29, 2019, it operated 142 Pollo Tropical restaurants in Florida; 164 company owned Taco Cabana restaurants; and franchised 32 Pollo Tropical restaurants in Puerto Rico, Panama, Guyana, Bahamas, Ecuador, and Florida, as well as franchised Taco Cabana restaurants 6 in New Mexico and 2 in Texas. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

