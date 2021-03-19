Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 283,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,025. The company has a market capitalization of $561.96 million, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cutera has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $38.80.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cutera will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cutera by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cutera by 1,295.1% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cutera by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Cutera by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 193,361 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 48,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

