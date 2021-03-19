CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a negative return on equity of 81.99%.

CVSI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,339. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a market cap of $58.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.45. CV Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CVSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of CV Sciences from $0.75 to $0.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CV Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1.35 to $0.65 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CV Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.66.

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

