CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a negative return on equity of 81.99%.

CVSI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,339. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a market cap of $58.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.45. CV Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CVSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of CV Sciences from $0.75 to $0.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CV Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1.35 to $0.65 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CV Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.66.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

Read More: Short Selling

Earnings History for CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI)

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit