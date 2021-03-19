CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $92.56.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.35.

Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

