Decentralized Machine Learning Price Up 57.8% Over Last Week (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 57.8% higher against the dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $274,335.48 and approximately $3,113.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00051473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00014089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.73 or 0.00635361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069275 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00024531 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00034773 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

