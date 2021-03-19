Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

DLVHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of DLVHF stock traded up $5.29 on Friday, hitting $131.22. 372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.79 and a 200 day moving average of $131.19. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.95.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

