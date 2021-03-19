Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

DLVHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of DLVHF stock traded up $5.29 on Friday, hitting $131.22. 372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.79 and a 200 day moving average of $131.19. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

