Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.30

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.57. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 8,141 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 million, a P/E ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.92%.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

