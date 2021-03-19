Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €170.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HNR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €153.59 ($180.69).

HNR1 stock opened at €154.90 ($182.24) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €141.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €136.90. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

