Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €170.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HNR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €153.59 ($180.69).

HNR1 stock opened at €154.90 ($182.24) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €141.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €136.90. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Analyst Recommendations for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit