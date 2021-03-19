Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRW3. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €82.00 ($96.47).

ETR:DRW3 opened at €70.40 ($82.82) on Monday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a fifty-two week high of €108.50 ($127.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.44 million and a PE ratio of 6.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.85.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

