DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Talanx (ETR:TLX)

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.28 ($50.91).

Get Talanx alerts:

TLX stock opened at €36.78 ($43.27) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. Talanx has a 52-week low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a 52-week high of €37.66 ($44.31).

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.