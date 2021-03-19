Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.00.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$54.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.73. Emera has a 12-month low of C$42.12 and a 12-month high of C$58.15.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. It operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

