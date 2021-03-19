Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to post sales of $375.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $365.00 million and the highest is $386.67 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $289.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $382.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.50 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 555,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,965. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $16,427,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 51.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 986,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 335,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,175,000 after acquiring an additional 219,067 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,174,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 37,626 shares in the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

