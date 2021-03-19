Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) PT Lowered to $80.00 at CIBC

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Shares of EGHSF opened at $48.79 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $59.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.