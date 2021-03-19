Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Accenture by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,096,000 after purchasing an additional 303,700 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 67.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 519,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,507,000 after purchasing an additional 210,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 265,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,225,000 after buying an additional 178,485 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,457. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.69 and its 200 day moving average is $244.96. The company has a market cap of $174.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.04.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

