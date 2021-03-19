Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86.

SASR has been the topic of several other reports. Gabelli downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. G.Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $132.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

