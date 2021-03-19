Eric Lefebvre Sells 12,500 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PLRX traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,986. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $141,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $425,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 466.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 398,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,723,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

