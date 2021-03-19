Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.55.

Several analysts have commented on ESNT shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $230,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,743,979.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 60,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

ESNT traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $43.50. 2,716,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,657. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $49.53.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Essent Group will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

