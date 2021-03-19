ETHplode (ETHPLO) Trading Up 20.7% Over Last 7 Days

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, ETHplode has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. ETHplode has a market cap of $54,359.07 and $36.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHplode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00051311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.96 or 0.00633346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00069236 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00024408 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00034829 BTC.

About ETHplode

ETHPLO is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,878,588 coins and its circulating supply is 43,864,487 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

