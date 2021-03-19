F3Logic LLC Grows Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,333,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. White Square Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.80. 42,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,770,780. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.76. The company has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 405.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.50.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 416,576 shares of company stock valued at $148,669,985. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

