F3Logic LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

F3Logic LLC reduced its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.39. 42,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,209. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.35. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $94.17 and a 12-month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.