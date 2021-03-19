F3Logic LLC Sells 172 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

F3Logic LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,952,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth $3,833,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,957,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 555.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.97. 107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,828. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.70 and a 200 day moving average of $240.39. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $156.17 and a 1 year high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

