Financial Contrast: Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) versus Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) and Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Village Super Market pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Village Super Market has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Village Super Market is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Tesco and Village Super Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesco N/A N/A N/A Village Super Market 1.36% 7.83% 3.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tesco and Village Super Market’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Village Super Market $1.80 billion 0.20 $24.94 million N/A N/A

Village Super Market has higher revenue and earnings than Tesco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of Village Super Market shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.4% of Village Super Market shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tesco and Village Super Market, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Village Super Market beats Tesco on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company serves its customers through stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. Village Super Market, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

