First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.82 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report $13.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.25 million and the lowest is $13.50 million. First Community reported sales of $12.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $56.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $57.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.59 million, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $58.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million.

FCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

FCCO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. 61,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $158.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Community by 671.0% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 245,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 213,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 47,302 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 33.3% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

