First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FFNW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.57. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

