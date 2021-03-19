First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Walker & Dunlop accounts for about 7.3% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $22,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WD. Wedbush raised their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

NYSE:WD traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,001. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $828,366.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,563,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $6,731,263.08. Insiders sold 85,284 shares of company stock worth $8,463,771 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

