Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $229.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $214.00 to $229.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.96.

Five Below stock opened at $187.27 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.04, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.95.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,122,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,091,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,641.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 179,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 168,769 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 268,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 143,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after acquiring an additional 131,324 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

