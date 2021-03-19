Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Buys 9,795 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.61. 28,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

