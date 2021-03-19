FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.97. 28,052,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,467,430. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 5.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,745.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,689,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 483.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 48,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

