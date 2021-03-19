Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FUTU. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Futu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of FUTU opened at $133.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 158.63 and a beta of 1.76. Futu has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Futu by 178.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 24,178 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Futu by 208.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after acquiring an additional 551,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Futu by 15,147.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 761,025 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Futu by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.