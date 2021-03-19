Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Posts Earnings Results

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $3.92. 682,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,885. The company has a market capitalization of $82.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.30. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $6.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73.

GLMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

