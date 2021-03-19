Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.44

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 924928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNK. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.94%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $42,161,723.43. Insiders sold 12,198,460 shares of company stock worth $109,947,953 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

