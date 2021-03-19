Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Upgraded to “Buy” by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.63.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $32.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.84. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 22.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

