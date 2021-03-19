Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $221,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cintas by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.59.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

