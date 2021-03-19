Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.50.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $72,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $699,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $23,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,129,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,684,356.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 973,209 shares of company stock worth $155,499,935. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth $364,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,549. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -74.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

