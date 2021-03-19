H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $677.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will post $677.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $683.33 million and the lowest is $667.70 million. H.B. Fuller posted sales of $646.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $777.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 140,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 78,541 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 750,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average of $52.28. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $62.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

