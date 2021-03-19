Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HNR1. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €153.59 ($180.69).

Hannover Rück stock opened at €154.90 ($182.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €141.81 and a 200-day moving average of €136.90. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

